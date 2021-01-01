Albëna Modern And Contemporary Antique Gold Finished 2-Tier Mobile Bar Cart

Serve guests cocktails in style with the Albëna bar cart. This durable metal cart features two mirrored glass shelves, quintessential for displaying and serving your favorite liquors. Antique gold finish on the frame adds a touch of vintage glamour. Designed with both beauty and function in mind, the Albëna is fitted with a handle and wheel casters for smooth mobility. Use the Albëna as an accent piece in the dining room or to serve guests during a dinner party. The Albëna is made in China and will arrive fully assembled.