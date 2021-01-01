Trademark Fine Art 'Albaquerque Rt 66 Rio Puerco Bridge' Canvas Art by Mike Jones Photo

Artist: Mike Jones PhotoSubject: TransportationStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features an old car pulling a trailer over a bridge.Mike's love of photography started at age 10 when his father taught him how to use his old Pentax SLR camera. By the time he graduated high school, he had also graduated from his 35mm Pentax, to an old 4x5 Graflex camera. From the beginning, landscapes were his true passion. During Summer vacations in Maine, Mike would choose to climb around the rocky shore with a camera and tripod instead of shopping with his family in downtown Bar Harbor. He soon landed a job shooting photos for a local newspaper where he continued to work while studying photography in college.