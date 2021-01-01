Albany Porch Swing with Stand

Relax and enjoy the warm weather with this swing. This design is suspended from an included stand, so it can go anywhere- no need to worry about mounting it in the perfect spot on your porch. A deep seat is perfect for taking a load off, while a woven back and sides invite you to relax for a spell. The cushions are removable, allowing the swing to be brought in during inclement weather, and the swing also folds for space-saving storage. It is finished in a deep mocha that will perfectly complement any décor. Also available as a double swing.