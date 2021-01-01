KitchenAid Albany Kitchen Towel Set, Dried Rose, Set of 4

Get your kitchen chores done in classic style with the KitchenAid Albany Stripe Kitchen Towel 4 Piece Set. The set includes two solid light green kitchen towels and two light green and white striped towels that measure 16 inches wide by 26 inches long. The solid towel is made with highly-absorbent cotton and works well for wiping splatters and spills, and drying dishes since it is non-abrasive and safe for use on most kitchen surfaces. The striped kitchen towel is made with a cotton-polyester blend for durability and versatility use while tidying up. These soft kitchen towels are perfect for everyday use including daily household chores. Perfect for drying glassware, cookware, flatware and more. While not being used, these multi-purpose kitchen towels can be used as placemats or displayed in your kitchen on hooks or on your appliances as decorative kitchen accessories. Place these kitchen towels in your kitchen, bathroom, laundry room or work area. New kitchen towel sets make the perfect gift for a housewarming or hostess gift. Machine washable. Made in India.