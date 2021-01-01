Alayah Low Profile Bed

Great for bedrooms with the metal and wood queen-size platform bed is a lovely modern platform base bed frame with a fresh new look. Great for bedrooms with a contemporary flair. This platform bed is created with a combination of a black finishing metal framework and sturdy rubberwood corner posts finished in dark walnut, the addition of a delightful mixture of curves and straight lines on the headboard and footboard simply adds to this great contrast. It's a smart-looking bed that is suitable for all room contemporary flair.