Alathea Black Rug

Style and value are what you get with this area rug. Made in the USA and designed specifically for someone seeking value and style. The neutral colors in this shag rug will be the perfect accent for any room. Great for that first apartment, college dorm room, living room, home office, or any room needing a modern and classic update. This rug will ship folded in a box. Fold marks will disappear after a few days. Please Note that size and color representation are subject to manufacturing variance and may not be exact. Also note that monitor settings may vary from computer to computer and may distort actual colors. Photos are as accurate as possible; however, colors may vary slightly in person due to flash photography and differences in monitor settings. Each rug/carpet is manufactured with the same colors as pictured. However, they can be manufactured from slightly different "dye lots". Meaning when the yarn is dyed it can vary in shade ever so slightly. Rug Size: Rectangle 36' x 60'