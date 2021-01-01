From sun smart
Sun Smart Alastair Grey Total Blackout Printed Jacquard Grommet Top Window Curtain Panel 50 in. W x 95 in. L
Keep cool and comfortable with the chic style of the SunSmart Alastair Jacquard Total Blackout Window Panel. This grey total blackout window panel features a soft modern wavy brush stroke design with a luxe sheen and texture for a modern glam look. Easy to hang with the silver grommet top finish, this total blackout window panel is perfect for use in bedrooms, living rooms, or any private space. Fits up to a 1.25" diameter rod.