MSI Alaska Gray Split Face 12 in. x 12 in. x 10 mm Textured Marble Mosaic Tile (10 sq. ft. / case)

Easily add an elegant touch to your home with this Honed Marble Mosaic Tile. Perfect for kitchen backsplashes and bathroom showers, this Grade one marble tile features a split face finish with a mixed sheen. For both indoor and outdoor commercial and residential use. Note: Inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer. Color: Alaska Gray Split Face.