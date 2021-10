Expand your Ring Alarm system to secure each door and window in your home, and get alerts as soon as they open. Ring Alarm Contact Sensors mount to any door or window frame in your home for easy, DIY installation. Connect them to your Ring Alarm and receive mobile alerts from the Ring App so you’ll always be the first to know when something’s ajar. Requires Ring Alarm Security Kit (Gen 2). Ring Alarm Window and Door Contact Sensor (6-Pack) (2nd Gen) in White | 4SD6SZ-0EN0