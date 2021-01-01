Alarm Clock Radio for Bedroom FM Radio with Sleep Timer Portable Loud LED Clock for Heavy Sleeper 3 Alarm Sounds Dimmable Night Light USB Phone.

EASY TO SET FM ALARM CLOCK RADIO: This portable clock radio is designed to be user friendly and functional for everyday use. Easy tuning in or auto scanningFM radio with 0-30 level radio volume and 10-90 min sleep timer. 3 alarm sounds with 3-level volume for light or heavy sleepers. 5 adjustable display brightness for day and night. SNOOZE and ALM PAUSE button control the alarm quickly. Dual speakers on either side for clearly and louder hearing. 12/24h DST are also available. AUTO SCAN OR MANUAL TUNING FM RADIO WITH AUTO-OFF TIMER: tuning to easily search the channel you like precisely from 87.5Mhz to 108Mhz, OR holding press HOUR or MIN to auto-scan an available radio channel quickly. 2 speakers provide a stero sound with a 30 level adjustable radio volume. When radio setting is completed, the clock display will return to show time. Under the FM radio mode, press SLEEP button to set a 10-90 min sleep time for your conveniences. 3 OPTION