Loft Lyfe Alaric Denim Linen Queen Platform Bed

This Mid-Century bed is ideal for any decor with its low profile yet astonishing design. Four angles tapered walnut finish legs bring retro touch to this magnificent piece of furniture. The simple design and clean lines make this bed perfect for a modern and contemporary aesthetics as well. It features flat headboard, linen upholstery, frame constructed of solid and manufactured wood with slats and exposed feet. Turn your bedroom into a luxury suite with this beautiful, low profile platform bed. Our linen upholstered piece of furniture will give your room a soothing look that makes it easier to relax and fall asleep. Color: Denim Linen.