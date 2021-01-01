Alarah Outdoor Square Pillow Cover & Insert

This set of two outdoor lumbar pillows will brighten the look and feel of any seating area will style and personality. Each pillow features a geometric pattern meant to grab attention and accent surrounding furniture. The 100 percent recycled fiber filling gives the pillows a soft and supportive presence that can enhance any seat or chair. These pillows are sewn closed, and feature UV and fade resistant outdoor fabric, which won't be harmed by water and mildew during outdoor use. Size: 12" x 18"