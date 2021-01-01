Alaniz Height Adjustable Glass Desk

Features:Height is Adjustable The drawing table is made of high quality MDF Tabletop & Powder Coated Iron Legs & Nonwovens Drawers. Adjustable height (680-910mm) and angle makes different work positions possible, The top table adjusts from 0 - 75 degrees?Multifunctional use This drawing table has multifunctional use. The main workstation can be adjusted up according to your comfort need. When you don’t need to use it, you can put the top of the desktop down, as a desk to use directly. Two spacious drawers serve as storage space for pens and other drawing tools?Protect Your Floor The legs of the table are designed with pad for stability & floor protection .The sheet stopper on lip effective prevent sheets slippingEasy to Assemble The drawing table is easy to assemble and the all required accessories are included. Overall Dimension: 960*600*680-910mm,Table surface: 860*600mm, 2 drawers: 310*465mm each, Stool: 300mm(dia.)x530mm(H)Durable Constructed with environmental P2 particle board and supported by powder coated iron legs. Comes with a matched premium stool offers you comfort. This drawing desk is ideal for drawing, crafting, painting.Desk Type: Drafting TableHeight Adjustable: YesHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: YellowTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: IronBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: NoFile Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: 2Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: YesChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 120Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Main Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: Wood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certif