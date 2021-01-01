Alana Queen Wood Platform Bed With Splayed Legs MOD-6379-WAL

Queen Platform Bed Frame|Queen Headboard With Panel Detail|"Wood, MDF, and Veneer Construction"|Wood Slat Support System|Rubberwood Legs|Assembly Required|Weight Capacity: 601 lbs.|.Bring modern style to the master bedroom or guest room with the retro detail and organic aesthetics of the Alana Wood Queen Platform Bed. Inspired by mid-century design, the queen headboard of this wood bed features beautiful wood paneling and contemporary accents. This platform bed frame is a sturdy addition to the bedroom with a durable wood, MDF, and veneer construction and splayed rubberwood legs. Eliminating the need for a box spring, this queen bed is complete with a wood slat support system, reinforced center beam, and supporting legs that make it a lasting mattress foundation for memory foam, latex, innerspring, and hybrid mattresses. Assembly required. Queen Bed Frame Weight Capacity: 601 lbs. Set Includes: One - Margo Queen Platform Bed Frame One - Robbie Queen Headboard.