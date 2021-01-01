Alamosa 76.7" Velvet Square Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions

Looking for a Modern addition to your living room seating arrangement? Look this sofa! Crafted from sturdy hardwood frame and golden metal leg. A two-seater velvet sofa alone is a perfect choice for a smaller room like a condo or a studio apartment. And together with a three-seater, the combination is a perfect choice to furnish a living room with a modern and exquisite style, at the same time, offering ample room for you family and friends. You sit in comfort with a slight, pleasant resilience thanks to the elastic weave in the bottom and high resilience foam in the seat cushions. It has a smooth velvety surface with a soft feel. The material is durable and the color has a modern look. Fabric: Gray Velvet