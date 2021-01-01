Alamo Shelving Unit

This storage shelf can be used in the living room as a book shelf or decoration display stand, or on the patio as a plant display rack, etc. The shelf is made of sturdy, durable plastic, therefore is very easy to clean with a damp cloth, and even more suitable for humid environment, such as kitchen, bathroom, warehouse and basement. Featuring a compact design, the shelf will make the most use of limited space. With the included mounting materials, the storage shelf is easy to assemble. Size: 35.4" H x 23.6" W x 70.9" D