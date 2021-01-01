Steve Silver Company Alamo Round End Table, Gray

The Alamo End Table is the perfect accent piece to redesign any space. This end table has an industrial style, so it will give your home an edgy warehouse vibe. With a wooden top, it conveys sophistication and charm. It features a metal frame, adding a simple and rustic element to your interior design. Designed with a gray finish, it is a versatile addition to your room since it goes well with any other furniture. Featuring a durable design, this end table will stay in excellent condition for years.