From noble house
Noble House Alameda Multi-Brown 9-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set with Beige Cushions
This clean and simple dining set combines the functionality of iron with the comfort of wicker. Complete with a table, and 9 wicker dining chairs, this set offers comfortable seating in the great outdoors. Sure to complement any patio decor, this dining set offers you a stylish wicker design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable cushioned chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather resistant set that will last your for years to come.