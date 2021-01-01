'Aladdin - Princess Going for a Bath' by Walter Crane Painting Print

Walter Crane (1845 – 1915) was an English artist and book illustrator. He was a major contributor to the child's nursery motif that the genre of English children's illustrated literature of the latter 19th century. He feature child-in-the-garden motifs that would characterize many nursery rhymes and children's stories for decades to come. Born in Liverpool, he was part of the Arts and Crafts movement. He produced paintings, illustrations, children's books, ceramic tiles and other decorative arts