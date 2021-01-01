Alabaster Rocks! Pacific Three Light LED Outdoor Linear Suspension Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (ALR-7540W-NCKL)

A sleek frame and extravagant shades make the Alabaster Rocks! Pacific Three Light LED Outdoor Linear Suspension Light by Justice Design Group a stylish addition to any exterior. Slender Metal bars form a balanced frame, with a long horizontal beam supporting the three shades. Made from Shaved Alabaster Cast into Resin, the shades bring beauty and intrigue to the piece. Each wall of each diffuser features unique patterning that becomes increasingly pronounced as the LED glow floods through the Resin. The Metal squares attaching at the base of the diffusers provide a nice geometric touch, while the contrast of the Metal and the Resin makes the Pacific even more vibrant. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Linear. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel