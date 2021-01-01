From schonbek
Schonbek AL6502N-H Alea 2 Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Heritage Crystals Florentine Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Schonbek AL6502N-H Alea 2 Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Heritage Crystals FeaturesConstructed from cast brassHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polished(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 14"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Florentine Bronze