Schlage AL40S-SAT Saturn Privacy Door Lever Set for Bathrooms and Bedrooms - BHMA Grade 2 Polished Brass Leverset Privacy Privacy / Bathroom

Schlage AL40S-SAT Saturn Privacy Door Lever Set for Bathrooms and Bedrooms - BHMA Grade 2 Privacy Function: This lever is great for bathrooms or bedrooms and features a push-button lock on the interior side. The lock is released from the interior when the lever is turned and when the door is closed. The exterior side of this privacy leverset features a small pin hole that can be unlocked with a small screwdriver. Product Features: Meets ANSI/BHMA A156.2 Grade 2 security standards All metal construction for durability and long lasting quality Concealed screws Schlage offers a 3-Year Limited Warranty Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant Fire rated and panic proof Product Technologies: BHMA/ANSI Grade 2 certified which indicates excellent performance across a range of residential applications. This product is built from high-quality materials to give you exceptional security. Installation is easy, all you need is a screwdriver and a little time. The set is designed to fit standard prep doors and most installations should take less than an hour. These levers are field reversible allowing this leverset to be used for both right and left handed applications with ease and eliminating any chance of getting a wrong handed product. Specifications: Backset: 2-3/4", 2-3/8" (standard), 3-3/4" - 5" (with extension) Door Thickness: 1 3/8" to 1 7/8" Handing: Reversible (left or right door configuration) Lever Length: 4-1/4" Projection: 2-1/2" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 7/8" Latch Faceplate: Round corner, square corner or drive-in UL Listed Privacy / Bathroom Polished Brass