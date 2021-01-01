Rugs America AL20D Axford Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'0", Whitaker Explorer

Despite the very cool palette, the intentionally aged and distressed look of these designs imbue warmth and love for a uniquely balanced effect. Cushion your floors with this rug and your steps will feel lighter than ever. Not only will you be incorporating charm and style to your space, but you will also be adding a thick layer of comfort between your feet and floor. Created with the upmost care and finesse, we confidently stand by our products. All our rugs are made with your busy and hectic life in mind. Stain resistant and durable, our rugs will gracefully age with you and your home. Our area rugs are carefully made to suite all types of personal styles. We want to help you create the home of your dreams, so we’ve developed an extensive range of chic designs in smart colors, and we know you’ll find your perfect rug. Quality: We have persistently denied any compromise on quality, and we only use the finest materials to precisely craft our products. Mixing traditional techniques with modern advancements, we have developed a method of production that allows us to give you a quality product that we proudly stand behind. Irresistible feel: Be it a traditional area rug or a plush shag rug, your toes will thank you for choosing from our selection. All our rugs are created with functionality in mind as well because no one wants a beautiful floor covering if it is not the most delightful texture you’ve ever walked on. Blue is a mysterious color that can simultaneously evoke ferocity and serenity. Inspired by the image of nautical vessels navigating through roaring open waters, this cool-hued collection is a masterful interpretation of smart color choice and exquisite design. Trends are always changing, so these enduring designs in contemporary hues are the ideal accessory for a liminal space or your forever home.