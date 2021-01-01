Schlage AL170-SAT Saturn Single Dummy Door Lever for One Side of Inactive Doors Satin Chrome Leverset Single Dummy Single Dummy

Schlage AL170-SAT Saturn Single Dummy Door Lever for One Side of Inactive Doors Single Dummy Function: Utilize this single dummy lever to create a matching style throughout the building in areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy levers are surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are primarily used as door pulls on inactive doors. Product Features: Meets ANSI/BHMA A156.2 Grade 2 security standards All metal construction for durability and long lasting quality Concealed screws Schlage offers a 3-Year Limited Warranty Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant Fire rated Product Technologies: BHMA/ANSI Grade 2 certified which indicates excellent performance across a range of residential applications. This product is built from high-quality materials to give you exceptional security. Installation is easy, all you need is a screwdriver and a little time. The set is designed to fit standard prep doors and most installations should take less than an hour. These levers are field reversible allowing this leverset to be used for both right and left handed applications with ease and eliminating any chance of getting a wrong handed product. Specifications: Door Thickness: 1 3/8" to 1 7/8" Handing: Reversible (left or right door configuration) Lever Length: 4-1/4" Projection: 2-1/2" UL Listed Single Dummy Satin Chrome