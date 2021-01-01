Vaxcel Lighting AL-PDD060 Avalon Classic 1 Light Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Vaxcel Lighting AL-PDD060 Avalon Classic 1 Light Mini Pendant Product Features: From the Avalon Collection Frosted Shades Soften the Glow of Light and Create a Relaxing Effect Fixture Directs Illumination In a Downward Direction Dome Shaped Shade Can Be Mounted On A Sloped Ceiling Up To 45 Degrees Includes Three 9-1/2" Downrods Compatible With A Dimmer Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton and their dimming counterparts. Medium (E26) Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 Wattage: 100 Voltage: 120 Dimmable: No Height: 40.5 Width: 5.75 Diameter: 5.75 Energy Star: No UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Brushed Nickel