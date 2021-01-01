Akshith Mid-Century Modern Walnut Brown And Gold Finished Wood Coffee Table

Create a vintage ambiance in your living room with the Akshith coffee table. Made in Malaysia, the Akshith is comprised of a walnut brown finished wood frame equipped with three open shelves to easily organize books, magazines, and other living room essentials. Its large tabletop is well suited for a potted plant and cup of espresso. Requiring assembly, the retro-inspired design is accented with splayed gold tone legs for a subtle touch of glamour. Fantastic utility with a chic aesthetic, the Akshith TV stand is an exceptional addition to any home.