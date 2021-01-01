Modern farmhouse decor evokes feelings of warmth and comfort, is traditional without being fussy, and classic without being pretentious. We have taken that concept and designed the Akron collection of lighting fixtures for today's on-trend spaces including modern farmhouse, industrial, and rustic decor. Sleek metal goose-neck shades feature matte white interiors for optimal light output. These versatile wall sconces are suitable for many areas in your home including over a bathroom vanity mirror, hallways, and entryways. Available in multiple configurations and finishes that will complement any space. Cascadia Akron 3-Light Nickel Farmhouse Vanity Light | W0377