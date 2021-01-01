From chroma system solutions
AKR1 Round Head Accessories Kit SR1 Flash Head Adapter Compatible for V860II TT685 TT600 and Canon Nikon Sony Camera Flash Speedlight
ApplicationThe S-R1 Round head accessories adapter can make camera flashes e.g. V860II, V850II, TT685 and TT600 series install AK-R1 round head accessories to achieve creative light effects. Compatibility S-R1 can also be attached on camera flashes of other brands e.g. Canon, Nikon, Sony, etc. AK-R1AK-R1 Round Head Accessories Include: Barrier Shutters, Simicircular Light Diffusing Ball, HoneyComb Gird, Beam Snoot, Adjustable Reflector, Translucent Color Filter, Combined Color Filters. InstallationAdjust the screw on the top of S-R1 to install camera flashes of different sizes. DetailWith grid rubber mats to tightly fix camera flashes and protect their surface from scratches.