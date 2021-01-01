From extra mile service
AKR1 Round Flash Head Accessories Kit for V1 Speedlight and H200R Round Flash Head to AD200 AD200pro Pocket Flash
AK-R1 accessory kit for round flash head adopts magnetic accessory port, which supports to use more accessories simultaneously and achieve creative light effects with great convenience and portability AK-R1 accessory kit compatible with V1 series speedlight H200R Round Flash Head to install AD200Pro AD200 Pocket Flash AK-R1 accessory kit includes Dome Diffuser, Diffuser Plate, Four-wing Reflector, Bounce Card, Honey Comb, Color Filters, Snoot, Portable Bag Magnetic Accessory Port to achieve simple and fast installaion Optional magnetic accessories attach quickly and can be stacked on top of each other as needed