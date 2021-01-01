From procore plus
ProCore Plus Akoya 2-in x 94-in Vinyl Floor Floor Transition in Brown | LPCSS101213N1
Advertisement
3n1 moulding functions as a reducer, t-moulding and end cap, includes track and shim. Track included to be used for floors up to 1/8-in thickness. Shim included to be used in conjunction with track for floors up to 1/4-in thickness. Intended for use with ProCore Plus Luxury Vinyl Tile item #2414462. ProCore Plus Akoya 2-in x 94-in Vinyl Floor Floor Transition in Brown | LPCSS101213N1