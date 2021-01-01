From monte carlo
Monte Carlo Akova LED Akova LED 56" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor DC Ceiling Fan with Fan Blades and Remote Control Chrome Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor
Advertisement
Monte Carlo Akova LED Akova LED 56" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor DC Ceiling Fan with Fan Blades and Remote Control FeaturesLight kit can be covered with included finishing capFinish and Blade Variations:Matte black finish comes with black bladesChrome finish comes with chrome bladesMatte white finish comes with matte white bladesConstructed from steelComes with a opal etched glass shadeFan is controllable by a remote control (included)Fixture includes (1) 4.5" downrodIntegrated LED lightingUses an energy efficient 34 watt DC motorUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy star certifiedCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 56"Height: 14-7/16"Width: 56"Product Weight: 17.6 lbsShade Diameter: 8-3/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesBlade Pitch: 17 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air)Fan Blade Material: ABSMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 3CFM high: 4515 (cubic feet per minute)Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 34 wattsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 20 wattsLumens: 1600Color Temperature: 2700K Outdoor Ceiling Fans Chrome