Christopher Knight Home Akira Leather Club Chair, Brown

Includes: one (1) chair Dimensions: 29. 60”D x 33. 00”W x 30. 25”H, Seat width: 20. 00” Material: faux Leather | Leg Material: Birch | Finish: brown | Leg Finish: Black Light assembly required This club chair is a perfect addition to any room. The high Back and body of the chair provide long lasting comfort and adds an air of class all its own. This chair, with its tufted back and studded arms, Brings back a sense of importance and Honor to anyone sitting in it. Enjoy the Grace It will bring to your home