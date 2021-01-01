From winston porter

Akihiko 61 H Bookcase

$89.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Our Bamboo Bookshelf, small floor space and large storage space,make the full use of the corner, decorate your room and keep it clean and tidy, free yourself from mountains of books and clutter. Simple style with modern popular elements, suitable for different home style, simple and stylish, delicate and beautiful, catch people's eyes. Large storage space allows you to store books, documents, magazines, newspapers, CDs, movies, etc, tidy up your life and work space. Size: 61" H x 35.4" W x 9.8" D

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com