From winston porter
Akihiko 61 H Bookcase
Advertisement
Our Bamboo Bookshelf, small floor space and large storage space,make the full use of the corner, decorate your room and keep it clean and tidy, free yourself from mountains of books and clutter. Simple style with modern popular elements, suitable for different home style, simple and stylish, delicate and beautiful, catch people's eyes. Large storage space allows you to store books, documents, magazines, newspapers, CDs, movies, etc, tidy up your life and work space. Size: 61" H x 35.4" W x 9.8" D