From red barrel studio
Akes 5 - Light Shaded Classic Chandelier
Advertisement
This beautiful five-light chandelier, with its elegant finish and matte opal shading, proves you don't need to sacrifice simplicity for elegance. Give your home decor a contemporary edge with the house of 5 light chandelier. It features an alluring design that makes any room look strikingly lavish. It sports gleaming glass ball accents that complement the fixture’s pristine white drum shades. A unique blend of aesthetics and functionality, this chandelier sets a lovely mood in your home.