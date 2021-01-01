Akemi 27" Chrome Table Lamp

Add a touch of modern flair to your home or office decor with this Table Lamp. Its distinctive design and high-quality construction makes it a must-have. The elegant lamp accommodates 1 bulb and is sure to create a bright glow in any room. It is from the Akemi collection. It's on/off switch lets you tune the brightness according to the room settings and the environment. The base of this exclusively designed lamp is skillfully crafted from Eidolon Krystal glass. It features a unique, eye-catching form. The white fabric lampshade adds to the overall appeal. This beautifully crafted lamp is sturdy and sure to last long. Featuring a shiny chrome finish, this classy table lamp effortlessly blends into your office or home decor. You can even place it in your living room or bedroom.