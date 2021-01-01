Akem 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

This 4 pieces outdoor seating set is sure to give you the laid-back touch you need to relax. It's crafted from handwoven wicker on aluminum frames, featuring a sectional sofa bench and two single sofas, coffee table with black silk-screen glass. Modern and stylish lines, this set offers comfortable and exceptionally stunning outdoor lounging. It has a modern style that enhances the look of the decor. This furniture set can be easily cleaned using a soft dry cloth. This ensures easy maintenance and keeps it looking good for a long time. Cushion Color: Grey, Frame Color: Chocolate