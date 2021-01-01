Akane Drafting Chair

A quality office chair needs to be comfortable even after sitting for long periods of time. This drafting chair can offer you the comfort you need while matching your office space. This comfort is achieved through the use of quality materials such as a fabric back and sturdy base casters. This desk chair has a range of adjustments like seat height, footrest, and armrest height to ensure a great fit. This drafting chair is here to help to ensure you do your best work every day.