Zephyr AK7736AS

Pro Collection Titan Island Mount Range Hood with 6-Speed 750 CFM Internal PowerWave™ Blower, Airflow Control Technology, CleanAir, Dishwasher Safe Stainless Steel Baffle Filters, Electronic Controls, and Auto Delay-Off: 36" Stainless Steel. Stunning design and ducted installation with multiple blower options sure to suit your individual need. Features PowerWave™ technology which uses aerodynamic blades and a synchronized 3-phase motor to provide consistent and powerful ventilation. The ACT™ 290/390/590 CFM options allow for permanent air flow reduction to comply with local building code. CleanAir feature turns on the hood every 4 hours for 10 minutes to provide automatic ventilation. Professional style baffle grease filters provide efficient grease removal that collects in a tray for easy clean up, stainless steel construction and dishwasher safe. LCD Screen with front facing electronic controls provide quick access and can be made ADA Compliant with optional remote control accessory. (2)Bloom™ GU10 LEDs provide illumination and dual-level lighting for your kitchen. Dual Blower option available for powerful 1300 CFM exhaust capability. Included Single Blower: 200-750 CFM, 0.5-7 Sones. ACT 590: 200-590 CFM, 0.5-5.5 Sones. ACT 390: 200-390 CFM, 0.5-2.5 Sones. ACT 290: 200-290 CFM, 0.5-1 Sones. Optional Dual Blower: 350-1,300 CFM, 1-8 Sones. 8' Ceiling: 24"-27". 8.5' Ceiling: 24"-33". 9' Ceiling: 24"-36". 9.5' Ceiling: 28"-36". 9.5' Ceiling with Duct Cover Extension: 24"-29". 10' Ceiling: 34"-36". 10' Ceiling with Duct Cover Extension: 24"-35". 10.5' Ceiling with Duct Cover Extension: 24"-36". 11' Ceiling with Duct Cover Extension: 24"-36". 12' Ceiling with Duct Cover Extension: 30"-36". Vertical Single Internal Blower: 8" Round. Horizontal Single Internal Blower: N/A. Vertical Dual Internal Blower: 10" Round. Horizontal Dual Internal Blower: N/A. ACT™ Technology: Yes. Controls: Electronic LCD. Speed Levels: 6. Auto Delay-Off: Yes. CleanAir Function: Yes. Directional Lighting: Bloom™ GU10 LED, 6W x2. Dual-Level Lighting: Yes. Filters: Pro Baffle (x4). Grease Collection Tray: Yes. Wireless Remote Control: Yes, Optional. Recirculating Option: N/A. Duct Cover Extension Option: Yes. ADA Compliant: Yes (w/ Remote Accessory). Parts Warranty: 3-Year. Labor Warranty: 1-Year.