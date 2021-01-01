AK35 Microphone Stand Desk Adjustable Compact Microphone Suspension Boom Scissor Arm Stand For Blue YetiBlue Snowball iCE Professional Streaming.

Sturdy Materialmade of high quality steel and electrostatic powder spraying tech. The stand is more durable and anti-rust compared with normal stands. Super spring support arm bends back and forth at the base, movement is solid and smooth. It doesn't dip or sink. You can move your microphone to any angle you want to fix it. Multifunctionthe boom arm stand is universal to fit all your needs. If your microphone comes with a different adapter clip just detach the clip and attach your Blue Snowball, Blue Yeti, etc. microphone adapter clips to our stand to hold your personal microphone. It has a threaded screw adapter at the end of the mount. Newly designed desktop clip: it can be attached to any desk up to 10cm thick and allows your microphone stand to rotate 360. AK-35 microphone arm stand Max Load: Approx 65oz / 3KG, it can attach your Blue Snowball & Blue Yeti and fits most of the microphones on the market. Suitable for any stores, V