From zephyr
Zephyr AK1136B 250 CFM 36 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with LED Lights from the Breeze I Series White Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Under
Advertisement
Zephyr AK1136B 250 CFM 36 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with LED Lights from the Breeze I Series Features:Its sophisticated features and performance set the industry value standardIts three speed, 250 CFM blowers quietly clear the air while convenient dishwasher safe aluminum filters efficiently remove airborne residuesSleek, integrated controls simplify cleanup, and the dual level LumiLight LED's let you set a low key mood when the time is rightAluminum mesh filters effectively trap and filters unwanted contaminants such as smoke, odors, and greaseControl panel consists of a mechanical slide switchCovered under a 1 year labor and 3 year parts manufacturer warrantySpecifications:CFM: 250Sones: 3.5Speeds: 3Duct Size: 3-1/4" x 10"Duct Discharge: Horizontal, VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 36"Depth: 20-1/8"Height: 5-1/2"Height Above Cooktop: 24"Voltage: 120VWatts Per Bulb: 6W Under Cabinet Range Hoods White