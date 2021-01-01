Ajo 82.5'' Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa

Features:The perfect pick for meeting your aesthetic needs, this set features a contemporary look and a streamlined silhouette. Button tufting along arms and seat back gives a nod to the classic look, but the circular arc arms with trim make this a truly modern sofa.Upholstered with velvety soft linen in a neutral hue for an inviting look, this set will provide you with unrivaled comfort. High resilience sponge cushioning reinforced with spring package will support your body when seated, and easily restore their shape.Enjoy your time to unwind after a long day with this set in your living room. Expertly crafted with a solid wood frame for maximum support, this set is equipped with durability for years to come. Deep seating space is designed for hosting extra guests, while the 3-seat sofa can also be used as a daybed for a nap.The compact structure of this sofa set is suitable for a cozy living room while providing ample seating space. Arrange the 3 pieces together or move the armchair to bedroom according to your needs and create a harmonious overall look.Product Type: SofaDesign: ChesterfieldReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Seating Capacity - to Migrate: 3Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: BlueLeg Color: BlackPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: NoTufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 2Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals.Durability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Rolled ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Tufted backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: YesSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 750Weight Capacity Per Seat: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseFoam Density: 1.8 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: Feather Blend (foam and feather) with SpringsDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: NoTreatment Details: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesISTA 1A Certified: SCS Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Lacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compli