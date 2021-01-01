From bloomsbury market

Ajia 69" Chenille Rolled Arm Loveseat

$1,759.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

An elegant affair of class, soft-woven chenille fabric, and polished wood accents pair to form a dynamic design of truly classic stature. It's a tasty loveseat that boasts an authentic antique dynamic. Upturned vintage-shaped front feet enhance the carved wood molding while the accompanying pillows tie it all together with a French-themed variety. High-density stuffed cushions guarantee comfort, adding the necessary substance to an already refined style.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com