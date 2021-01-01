From bloomsbury market
Ajia 69" Chenille Rolled Arm Loveseat
An elegant affair of class, soft-woven chenille fabric, and polished wood accents pair to form a dynamic design of truly classic stature. It's a tasty loveseat that boasts an authentic antique dynamic. Upturned vintage-shaped front feet enhance the carved wood molding while the accompanying pillows tie it all together with a French-themed variety. High-density stuffed cushions guarantee comfort, adding the necessary substance to an already refined style.