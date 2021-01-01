AJ Royal LED Pendant Light by Louis Poulsen - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (10000151345)

The AJ Royal LED Pendant Light from Louis Poulsen is a clean and sleek modern piece that adds a crisp and even glow to the dÃ©cor of the space. Designed by Arne Jacobsen, this piece follows his geometric shape concept with a simple yet complex dome-shaped silhouette. Ridges at the top of the dome allow the light to flow outward as an accent glow while remaining an effective downlight through the opening below. Formed over seventy years ago when renowned Danish architect, Poul Henningsen, came together with Louis Poulsen and began to combine a brilliant mix of technology and design to craft influential lighting. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: White