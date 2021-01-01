Aizza Wall Clock

Discover The Ultimate Solution To Your Living Room Or Bedroom Decoration Problem!, The Wall Clocks are your best bet to elevate the décor of your house without digging deep into your pockets! Featuring a premium metal finish, our wall sculptures look very realistic and unique at the same time. Every single piece is handmade by skillful artisans and you will also discover that this type of décor is extremely rare, making this a “golden” opportunity for you!. Not to mention you can easily clean the Wall Sculpture with a dry cloth or a feather duster! Size: Large