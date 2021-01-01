Rouching, cotton dimensional flowers – each petal hand stitched and applied – and cotton fringing make Aiyana a delightfully textural technique piece. Rows of hand applied embellishments make this quilt not only a work of art but beautifully appointed for any dé£¯r and any style genre where drama and fashion are center stage. Matching shams are split in the back for ease of fill. The inside backs of the shams are interlined for stability of the pattern application and for wearability. The patterning is asymmetrical on the shams for impactfulness allowing that patterning to not be lost when layered with additional shams or design elements. Rizzy Home Aiyana Natural Stripe Queen Quilt (Cotton with Polyester Fill) in Brown | QLTBQ4545NT009092