Aivry Binded Polypropylene Area Rug

Outdoor turf area rugs are a useful and great accessory to be used under party, event & wedding tents and canopies. Great for camping, picnics and other outdoor recreational purposes. With many sizes and shapes and colors to choose from they work for any and all of your outdoor rugs needs. From decks, patio's & gazebo's to pools, docks & boats. Easy to clean - just hose off and dry! This rug is made of 100% olefin (olefin fiber is a synthetic fiber made from a polyolefin, such as polypropylene or polyethylene. Olefin's advantages are its strength, colorfastness and comfort, stain, mildew, abrasion and sunlight ). Rug Size: Round 1'6"