From bloomsbury market

Aivley 3 Piece Cake Stand Set

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The cake stand adopts the iconic gorgeous design and can accommodate cakes of various sizes, cupcakes, desserts, or decorative pieces. The design uses a sturdy handmade steel frame, so you don’t have to worry about it overturning. The frame is painted in 3 colors to give it a classy and elegant appearance. The package contains 3 simple parts-smooth pallet top, middle pillars, and bottom, which can minimize the space required for storage, handling, and transportation. Color: White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com