Aivley 3 Piece Cake Stand Set

The cake stand adopts the iconic gorgeous design and can accommodate cakes of various sizes, cupcakes, desserts, or decorative pieces. The design uses a sturdy handmade steel frame, so you don’t have to worry about it overturning. The frame is painted in 3 colors to give it a classy and elegant appearance. The package contains 3 simple parts-smooth pallet top, middle pillars, and bottom, which can minimize the space required for storage, handling, and transportation. Color: White