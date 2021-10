Aitzol Patio Sofa with Cushions

Aitzol Patio LoveseatFeatures:Product Type: Patio SofaFrame Material: MetalFrame Material Details: Plastic Material Details?: Is the product made from Textiline?: Is the product made from extruded aluminum?: Wood Species: Outer Frame Metal Type: AluminumWoven Material: Weave Type: Weave Size: Inner Frame Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Wicker/Rattan UV Inhibitor?: Teak Country of Origin?: Modular: NoShape: Daybed Shape: Frame Color: WhiteSeating Capacity: 3Cushions Included: YesUpholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Color: Number of Cushions Included: 6Water-Repellent Finish: YesUV Protective Finish: YesCushion Durability: Cushion Cover Closure Method: Detachable Cushion: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: NoCushion Cover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCushion Cover Material Details: Solution Dyed: Machine-Washable (EU Only): Cushion Attachment Type: No Direct Attachment MethodCushion Fill Material: FoamPolyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: Compatible Cushion Part Number: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: Pieces Included: 1Frame Durability: Water Resistant;UV ResistantFire Resistant: NoStorage Included: NoCanopy Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Canopy Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Canopy Material Details: Retractable Canopy: Canopy Color: Upholstered: YesLegal Documentation: Product Care: clean with damp cloth and mild detergentCountry of Origin: CanadaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationCustom Product: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSectional Shape: Spefications:ADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoUL 4041 - Safety Standard for Outdoor Furniture: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Certified: Better Cotton Initiative Member: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoGreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Numbe