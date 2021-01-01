AISPORTS Compatible for Apple Airtags Case with Keychain, Metal Bling Crystal Diamonds Rhinestones Anti-Scratch Protective Skin Cover with.

Compatible with Apple Airtags Finder Locator Tracker - The metal with bling crystal diamonds rhinestones protective case is specially designed for Apple Airtags 2021 (Note: The Airtag is not included). Designed with a hollow appearance combine with your fashion AirTags, show off advanced taste of you. Premium Material & Bling Design - The dazzling diamonds rhinestones are inlaid on the metal protective case, it shines bright especially in the sun or strong light. Stylish delicate and honorable looking brings you lots of compliments. It makes your airtags more fashionable and shiny on any occasion, colorize your life dazzling, but also protects the airtags from scratches, scrapes and daily damages. Portability & Easy to Install - The protective case cover comes with a metal keychain, which makes it convenient to carry your airtags anywhere. The exposed hole design on both sides is very conducive to signal transmission and humanized installation. Just put your tracker finder in th