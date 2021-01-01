Aisling 100% Cotton Beach Towel

Featuring the perfect combination of a towel and swim suit sack, the kute kids Tropical Towel and Swimsuit Sack Set will make any summer outing a breeze. Featuring an adorable wet/dry swimsuit sack with a zipper closure, this sack will stash any dry, wet, and or dirty items protecting your things internally and externally. The plush towel is not only adorable but also functional and can be stashed in the sack to or from activities. The digital images displayed have the most accurate color possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, we are not responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.